Manchester Essex Regional High School
Barrett Alston | Business Teacher – Long Term Substitute Teacher
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
Manchester Essex Regional High School
Barrett Alston | Business Teacher – Long Term Substitute Teacher
Mr. Alston earned his undergraduate degree from Bentley College and his graduate degree from Nichols College. Mr. Alston has a significant business background that will support the MERHS business program.
Theresa Celona | TA SWING Program
Theresa earned her undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire. For the past year, she worked as a long-term substitute teacher in Equine Science at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School.
Nicole Meuse | Social Studies Teacher
Ms. Meuse earned her undergraduate degree in history from Assumption College and her graduate degree in history from Salem State University. For the past seven years, she has taught social studies for Chelsea Public Schools.
Heidi Pallo |Special Education Teacher
Ms. Pallo earned her undergraduate degree from Gordon College in recreation, sports, and wellness. She also earned her graduate degree from Gordon College in special education. Ms. Pallo worked as a teacher's assistant at MERHS for the past two years in the SWING and Transitions programs.
Chris Petrie |Math Teacher
Mr. Petrie is moving from middle school to high school. Mr. Petrie’s background in special education and mathematics will help support high school students in mathematics.
Alicen Shaw | Math Teacher
Ms. Shaw earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics from Marist College and her graduate degree in education from Boston University. She has taught mathematics for both Mystic Valley Regional Charter School and Salem Public Schools.
Lauren Woodcock | Math Teacher
Ms. Woodcock received her undergraduate degree in mathematics from UMass Lowell and her graduate degree in math education from UMass Boston. She attended Gordon College to become a math specialist. Ms. Woodcock has taught mathematics at both Beverly High School and Jordan School District in Riverton, UT.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.