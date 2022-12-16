Kristen Harding | Teaching Assistant

Kristen is a current MERSD employee.  She is transitioning from a daily substitute teacher/recess monitor at Essex elementary to a teaching assistant position at the middle school.  Kristen has been with the district since 2018.  She holds an associate degree in arts of health sciences from North Shore community college.

