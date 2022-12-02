Michelle Carrancho | World Language
Michelle has worked with MERSD since 2012 as a world language teacher at the elementary level. This year, she is transitioning to middle school and will teach world language classes in Grade 7. Michelle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and German from Drew University, and she has done coursework in foreign literature, language, and culture at Harvard University.
Kristen Degnan | Social Studies Teacher
Kristen is a current employee of MERSD. She worked during the 2021-22 school year as a long-term substitute teacher in Grade 8 English. This year, Kristen is transferring to a full-time teaching position in our Grade 6 social studies class. Kristen has several years of experience as a fifth and sixth-grade teacher in Pennsylvania. She has also worked as a substitute teacher for Hamilton-Wenham public schools. Kristen holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Elementary Education from Gettysburg College and a Master of Arts in Education from Pennsylvania State University.
Jennifer Estrada | Teaching Assistant
Jennifer has worked for MERSD in the past as a Teaching Assistant in our SAIL program. Most recently, she worked for the Gloucester Public Schools as a teaching assistant in their preschool and kindergarten programs. Jennifer holds a BA from Montserrat College of Art and an Associate's Degree from North Shore Community College.
Alina Franklin | Teaching Assistant
Alina is joining the middle school as a Teaching Assistant in our SWING program. Alina has worked in the private industry for several years. She holds a Bachelor's degree and a master's in Education from Springfield College.
Ashley Gilson | Long Term Substitute, Grade 8 English
Ashley is a current MERSD employee. In addition to working as a daily and long-term substitute in a variety of classrooms, she spent the 2021-22 school year as a teaching assistant in our sail program. This year, Ashley transitioned to our grade 8 English classroom as a long-term substitute teacher. Ashley holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the savannah college of art and design.
Kristen Harding | Teaching Assistant
Kristen is a current MERSD employee. She is transitioning from a daily substitute teacher/recess monitor at Essex elementary to a teaching assistant position at the middle school. Kristen has been with the district since 2018. She holds an associate degree in arts of health sciences from North Shore community college.
Ryan Hayes | Teaching Assistant
Ryan has experience working with students of diverse ages and backgrounds in both small and large settings as a camp counselor and paraprofessional. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University.