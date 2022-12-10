Green Team

Green Team to recycle plastic

Manchester Essex Middle School Green Team members, from left, Owen Gaudet, Arion Stremple, Nate Chamberlain, and Sean Aloi will participate in the Trex Challenge.  Not pictured: Anabel Ghirardi  (Photo Courtesy Manchester Essex School District).

Superintendent Pam Beaudoin and Principal Joanne Maino are pleased to share that Manchester Essex Middle School students are participating in the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge, a campaign designed to reduce the use of soft plastics.

