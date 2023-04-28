For any situation, MERHS has had a reliable and kind leader to visit for advice: Principal Patricia Puglisi. After being gifted with her presence for10 years, we are all beyond sad to see her go and tackle the position of principal at Lynnfield High School. Her upcoming departure from our community this coming June will be the bittersweet end of an era.

Throughout her time with us, Principal Puglisi showed a continuous effort to engage with our student body by attending sports games, musical performances, art shows, and more.

Phileine de Widt is a senior at Manchester Essex Regional High School and an associate editor of the school’s newspaper, The Independent.