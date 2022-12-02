Shoebert

Author and Illustrator of “Shoebert the Traveling Seal,” Sarah Hastings, signing copies at the Book Shop of Beverly Farms.

                                                                                                                   Courtesy Copy

Industry Books LLC, owners and operators of the Book Shop of Beverly Farms and a micro publisher, announce today the upcoming release of “Shoebert the Traveling Seal,” a children’s book by author and illustrator Sarah Hastings.  The book is available for pre-order now and will be available for on-site purchase at the Book Shop starting with Small Business Saturday, November 26, where Hastings will be signing copies from 11 a.m. to noon.

Designed for toddlers and first-time readers, the book offers a charming and colorful recounting of the exploits of Shoebert, a real-life gray seal who has visited Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, and become a locally beloved celebrity.  In rhyming verse that parents will love reading over and over, children meet Shoebert and the marine rescue workers who help him find home again.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.