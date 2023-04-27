p_7 Meet_SB_Ann Harrison 2023.jpg

I am Ann Harrison - MHS class of ’66, running for reelection to the Select Board.  After high school, I spent a year at the University of Grenoble, graduated from Smith College, worked for DEC, became a software engineer, got married, started the first of five companies with my husband, then moved back to Manchester in 1989.

Since then, I’ve served the town for nine years on the School Committee, 10 years on the Finance Committee (as chair for three years), and three years as a member of the Select Board.  My experiences on town committees during the 2008 recession and the pandemic induced economic shutdown in 2020 give me a long-term focus on town finances.

