Parking and public restrooms have been a perennial thorn for downtown retailers and restaurants who say addressing these challenges will go a long way to support their businesses. Parking has been an issue for decades, specifically with the town trying—unsuccessfully—to create a path from public parking behind Town Hall to Beach Street. But starting a year ago, it was the First Parish Church that offered a glimmer of hope, by saying it was open to a public walkway passing over land behind its building on Chapel Street. John Round (not yet a Selectman, but serving on the church’s board) took the lead for the church, and Eli Boling took the lead for the town. Then, at a meeting with downtown businesses, Jim Brown stepped up and offered the back of the Cape Ann Savings Bank building on Beach Street as a connector. Seven months later, the path is under construction and it’s beautiful, running under a chestnut tree and along the Magic Year’s playground. Also, along the path, the DPW is installing temporary public restrooms that, once complete, will be open for use through October. Another temporary facility will be in the Harbor’s Point parking lot.
MBTS Walkway To Parking, Facilities
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
- Saturday August 7 - Festival By The Sea @10am - 6pm
- Tuesday, August 17 - Cape Ann Big Band Concert 6pm
- Senior Events For August
- Saturday, August 21 - Movie Under the Stars at Masconomo Park at 7:30pm
- Upcoming Events For Manchester Club Members (And Their Guests)
- Wednesday September 22 - High Tea at Sharksmouth Estate
Most Popular
Articles
- Elizabeth "Susie" Kinder
- Small Business Spotlight: Allie's Beach Street Cafe
- Manchester Police Notes
- Weekly Manchester Board of Selectmen Update
- Manchester Sailing Association Plans For 50 Year Celebration
- Fishing: It’s Tournament Time
- Restoration Begins on Tomb of Colonel Jonathan Cogswell, Jr. of Essex
- The Mushroom Report
- A Movie Offering Connections Home
- SHOP THOUGHTS | Dark Skies? Read Some Tumultuous Ocean Stories
Images
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.