The state legislators enacted a new section to the state’s zoning laws, MGL Chapter 40, Section 3a, which seeks to establish by-right multi-family housing within a half mile of MBTA transit stations.  The goals of the new law are to promote the use of public transportation, improve air quality and address the need for increased housing.  The challenge for Manchester is to see if we can comply with the new law while maintaining the character of the community.

Municipalities must have in place local zoning that complies with this new law by December 2024 or risk losing the opportunity to secure certain state grants.  Thus, Manchester has about two years to decide if we will comply.  At a joint meeting of the Planning Board and Select Board on Monday, January 9, the Boards reviewed a timeline for fully vetting whether we should comply or not.  Both options are on the table and ultimately the voters will need to approve zoning changes at a Town Meeting if we are to comply.  The two boards agreed to the timeline and to create a special task force to oversee the vetting process.

MBTA Zone Communities Map 2023.jpg

Courtesy mass.gov

