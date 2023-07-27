MBTA task force

The Manchester-by-the-Sea MBTA Task Force put together a Mission Statement and organized a schedule of topics to discuss at upcoming meetings when the group met in Town Hall on Thursday, July 20.

It was the group’s second meeting.  The advisory task force is tasked with coming up with a zoning district for the town that will meet the requirements of the state’s General Laws Chapter 40A by the end of 2024.  The Task Force is hoping to have a plan ready in time for the Spring 2024 Annual Town Meeting. 