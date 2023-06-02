The Manchester Club held its May meeting on Thursday, May 18 at the Legion Hall. Todd Crane served up a delicious dinner of a fresh garden salad, beef tenderloin with potatoes and squash and Klondike Bars for dessert. At the conclusion of dinner, club president Bruce MacDonald called the meeting to order and held the Pledge of Allegiance. Shortly after, the motion was made to skip the secretary and treasurer reports which was immediately seconded and passed by the membership. Then, it was on to the main event of the evening – the Robert Hatcher Memorial Scholarship raffle. Fifty prizes were raffled off – a large thank you to the local businesses and people who donated prizes for one of the club’s main fundraisers every year for this scholarship fund. The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, June 15 at the Legion. Roast pork is on the menu and the guest speaker will be area scout for the Calgary Flames NHL Hockey Team, Trevor Hanson.
May Manchester Club Meeting
Tags
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mary Louise Ryus
- School Committee Faces Protest to Cuts in FY24 Budget
- Essex Bridge Dedication
- New Policemen
- Manchester Historical Museum: What's Old is New: The Trask House Portico
- ME Softball Looks to Keep Season Going
- Sharon Moniz
- Peek Into History: The Last of The Privateers of Manchester in the Revolutionary War
- Lisa Joan Eliassen
- James Canty