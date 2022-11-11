Winter Jackets

Winter Jackets and Warm Coats

 Marko Beric

The annual coat drive is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Council 1232 Manchester-by-the-Sea.

We are asking for Fall and Winter coats, new and gently worn, for infants, children, teens, women, and men in good condition.  Coats will be collected at both Manchester and Essex churches -- Sacred Heart and St. John the Baptist.

