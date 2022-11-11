The annual coat drive is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Council 1232 Manchester-by-the-Sea.
We are asking for Fall and Winter coats, new and gently worn, for infants, children, teens, women, and men in good condition. Coats will be collected at both Manchester and Essex churches -- Sacred Heart and St. John the Baptist.
In Manchester, coats can be left in the Sacred Heart garage on Burnham Lane in Manchester. There will be a coat rack with a “Knights of Columbus Coat Drive” sign on it and coats can be left there any time, (“24 / 7”).
In Essex, coats will be collected on a rack located in the rear of St John the Baptist church, so those can only be collected when Mass is scheduled and the church is open. Coats will be collected through the weekend of Thanksgiving. All coats will be donated to Beverly Bootstraps, as well as charitable organizations in Gloucester. Donations will benefit our local neighbors in need.
In 2021 more than 300 coats were donated at Sacred Heart church, Manchester-by-the-Sea.
