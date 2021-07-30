Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public: Masks and social distancing are required. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Essex Town Hall opened without restrictions on June 1.
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
MERSD School Comm
Workshop & Business Meeting
Tuesday, August 3
9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Essex ConComm
Tuesday, August 3
7:30 p.m.
Essex ZBA
Wednesday, August 4
7 p.m.
Essex Planning Board
Wednesday, August 4
7:30 p.m.
Essex Board of Health
Thursday, August 5
7 p.m.