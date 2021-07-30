First Quarter Taxes Due: Reminder that on Monday, August 2 First Quarter Personal Property and Real Estate Taxes will be due. Please contact the Tax Office with any questions.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The Board of Selectmen will hold their bi-monthly meeting on Monday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Police Chief Office Hours: Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours on Thursday, August 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Masconomo Park. He invites all residents to stop by to say hello.
Employment Opportunities: The Town is seeking candidates for open positions. To learn more, visit the Employment page on the Town website.
Public Safety Dispatch Study: The Board of Selectmen are studying Manchester’s public safety dispatch service and will take a vote in the fall to either move it to a regional center or keep it in-house. Visit the Public Safety Dispatch page on the Town website to learn more about these options.
Manchester Celebration Parade: The 375th Celebration Parade will be on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Register your group or float by September 17 on the Parks and Recreation page.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Cape Ann Regional Clinics continue to offer a local option for COVID vaccines to anyone eligible. To learn more about clinic locations and times please see the Board of Health webpage.
Board and Committee Vacancies: We are looking for volunteers. Get involved in local government and join a board or committee. Vacancies for FY2022 are posted on the Town website.
Beach and Resident Parking Stickers: A valid 2021 beach and resident sticker is required to park at Singing Beach and other downtown locations. Stickers can be purchased in person at the Town Clerks office. Beach tags are required for each resident age 13-64 to walk on the beach or there is a $7 walk on fee. Extra tags can be purchased at Town Hall.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.