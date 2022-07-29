Children’s Programming Fun!
Summer Kids Rock Concert: Bee Parks & the Hornets and Ants on a Log!!
Saturday, July 30 @ 11 a.m. at Masconomo Park
With original songs that promote kindness, equality, self-confidence, social justice and environmental awareness, these rockin' bands will have you dancing your heart out. But don't take our word for it—come hear what the buzz is all about! Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and don't forget your dancing shoes. Brought to you by Manchester, Gloucester and Rockport Libraries, with partial funding from the Hooper Fund. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved to the Manchester Memorial Elementary School Gym. For more details, please call 978-526-7711.
Let's Make Music with Ms. Teresa on the Library Lawn!
Monday, August 1 @ 10:30 a.m. (rain date: TBD)
Teresa Coelho returns with musical fun for birth through age 5 & their caregivers. Thank you to the Hooper Fund for sponsoring this favorite program.
Paper Marbling
Wednesday, August 3
Ready to learn a new art technique? Marbling is an elegant art form, used to decorate paper for calligraphy, bookbinding, collage, and stationery. Marbled papers are gorgeous, and no two are exactly alike. Want to try it? What a lovely way to spend a summer afternoon in the shade of our gracious library trees. Ages 11+ (parents and friends welcome). Please register at the library website calendar, here.
How Wonderfully Odd! An Author Story Time & Craft Program with Rory Haltmaier
Thursday, August 4 @ 1 p.m. on the Library Lawn
We are excited to welcome Rory Haltmaier, author and illustrator of How Wonderfully Odd! Rory will read her book, we will craft, and every family who registers will receive a signed copy of her book! The craft is ideal for kids ages 6+, but all are welcome to join the fun. Space is limited—please remember to register here.
Manchester Public Library Adds Driver Education Service, Driving-Tests
With Driving-Tests, Patrons Will Have Access to Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Practice Tests, For Free. The popular driver education platform Driving-Tests.org is now available for free online at the library's website. Patrons can access Driving-Tests to start preparing for their DMV knowledge exam. The program is designed to help aspiring as well as more experienced drivers (teenagers, newcomers, renewal applicants or senior citizens). Tests can be accessed from any computer or mobile device.
Other new free resources at //manchesterpl.org include Peterson’s Test Prep (Gale Presents) and Gale Legalforms.
Peterson’s: Create an account; an online tool that library patrons and students of all ages can use for standardized test preparation, researching and selecting college and graduate schools, finding tuition assistance, and exploring careers.
Gale Legal Forms
Thousands of free legal forms available with more forms being added daily. Official, State Specific, Federal, Business, Personal, Real Estate and General forms covering hundreds of legal subjects and issues. Warning: Public users should consult an attorney in their state for serious legal matters
Mystery Book Club, Murder & Mayhem Every Month
Interested in Who dun it? Wonder why the nicest people read the most disturbing books (sometimes)? The Manchester Public Library has a Mystery Book Club for you! They meet on the final Friday of each month. Copies of the books are available to check out at the front desk of the library. Stop in and pick up the August 26 book, then be ready to join in on the fun! Meetings are 10:30 -11:30 a.m..
Current Book: Iron Lake by William Kent Krueger
1st book in Cork O'Connor series. Part Irish, part Anishinaabe Indian, Corcoran 'Cork' O'Connor is the former sheriff of Aurora, Minnesota - population 3,752. Embittered by his 'former' status, and the marital meltdown that has separated him from his children, Cork gets by on heavy doses of caffeine, nicotine, and guilt. Once a cop on Chicago's South Side, he's found that there's not much left in life that can shock him. But when the town's judge, Robert Parrant, is brutally murdered, and Eagle Scout Paul LeBeau is reported missing, Cork takes on a mind-jolting case of conspiracy, corruption and scandal.