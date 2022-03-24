MONDAY, MARCH 14
12:45 a.m. Tanglewood Rd., cardiac arrest, transported to hospital.
3:02 p.m. Bell Court, ongoing harassment, see report.
5:07 p.m. Ocean St., loose dog, reunited with owner.
9:45 p.m. Atwater Ave., female hiding, needs help, located and released to family.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
10:32 a.m. Spy Rock Hill, accidental 911 call, no issues.
11:45 a.m. Walker Rd., speeding, written warning.
2:54 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
4:42 p.m. School St., shortness of breath, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
7:42 a.m. Pine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
12:01 p.m. Crafts Court, speeding, written warning.
4:53 p.m. Bridge St., accidental 911 call, confirmed.
9:21 p.m. Route 128NB, out of gas, assisted.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
9:54 a.m. Newport Park Rd., stomach illness, transported to hospital.
2:19 p.m. Beach St., fall, transported to hospital.
4:28 p.m. Powderhouse Lane, fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking, ventilated.
8:10 p.m. School St., kidney stone, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
9:40 a.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
9:58 a.m. Beach St., speeding, citation issued.
12:28 p.m. Route 128NB, one car accident, Mass State Police to handle.
8:19 p.m. Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
9:40 a.m. Tucks Point Rd., residential burglar alarm, all in order.
11:48 a.m. Crafts Court, stop sign violation, verbal warning.
5:50 p.m. Pine St., illegal dumping, tires, state DPW notified.
6:36 p.m. Atwater Ave., accidental 911, no emergency.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
10:04 a.m. Lincoln St., trash dumped by lift station, see report.
10:42 a.m. Summer St., fire units out for training, complete.
2:46 p.m. Route 128NB, motorcyclist on side of highway, disabled motor vehicle, waiting for tow.
6:02 p.m. Smith Lane, sewer clogged, overflowing, DPW and Water Department notified.