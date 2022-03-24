Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 14

12:45 a.m.  Tanglewood Rd., cardiac arrest, transported to hospital.

3:02 p.m.  Bell Court, ongoing harassment, see report.

5:07 p.m.  Ocean St., loose dog, reunited with owner.

9:45 p.m.  Atwater Ave., female hiding, needs help, located and released to family.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

10:32 a.m.  Spy Rock Hill, accidental 911 call, no issues.

11:45 a.m.  Walker Rd., speeding, written warning.

2:54 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

4:42 p.m.  School St., shortness of breath, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

7:42 a.m.  Pine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

12:01 p.m.  Crafts Court, speeding, written warning.

4:53 p.m.  Bridge St., accidental 911 call, confirmed.

9:21 p.m.  Route 128NB, out of gas, assisted.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

9:54 a.m.  Newport Park Rd., stomach illness, transported to hospital.

2:19 p.m.  Beach St., fall, transported to hospital.

4:28 p.m.  Powderhouse Lane, fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking, ventilated.

8:10 p.m.  School St., kidney stone, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

9:40 a.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning.

9:58 a.m.  Beach St., speeding, citation issued.

12:28 p.m.  Route 128NB, one car accident, Mass State Police to handle.

8:19 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

9:40 a.m.  Tucks Point Rd., residential burglar alarm, all in order.

11:48 a.m.  Crafts Court, stop sign violation, verbal warning.

5:50 p.m.  Pine St., illegal dumping, tires, state DPW notified.

6:36 p.m.  Atwater Ave., accidental 911, no  emergency.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

10:04 a.m.  Lincoln St., trash dumped by lift station, see report.

10:42 a.m.  Summer St., fire units out for training, complete.

2:46 p.m.  Route 128NB, motorcyclist on side of highway, disabled motor vehicle, waiting for tow.

6:02 p.m.  Smith Lane, sewer clogged, overflowing, DPW and Water Department notified.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 