JCJ Architecture (JCJ), a nationally ranked planning, architecture, and interior design firm, announced this week that Manchester Memorial Elementary School received LEED Gold Certification. 

The project, completed in 2021, was designed as a flexible, student-focused, collaborative, and sustainable elementary school for the Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex communities.  The Green Business Certification Inc. (GCBI) accepted all of the documented points, with the project notably receiving 14 out of a total of 16 available points on energy performance.

