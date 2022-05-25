Memorial Day Closings
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30 in honor of Memorial Day and will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Language Learning Course Rocket Languages
Interested in starting to travel again? Consider checking out the Manchester Library’s online language learning resource Rocket Languages available in the library’s digital collection. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, this easy-to-use course offers practical and powerful downloadable lessons, games, and more that will encourage learning any new languages at your own pace. Just go to the library’s website. All you need is your library card to set up an account.
Mystery Book Group
The Mystery Book Group will meet Friday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss “The Man Who Smiled” by Henning Mankell. New members are always welcome.
Diversity Matters Book Group
The Diversity Matters Book group will meet on Tuesday, June 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss “Cane” by Jean Toomer. Copies of this title are available at the circulation desk and to attend the meeting please use the Zoom link located at the library’s website.
Open House: Rachael's Last Day
Rachael Meneades is moving on to a new library job at the Marblehead Public Library.
Please stop to wish her well on her last day, Tuesday, May 31, as we will have an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library. Rachael has worked at the library part-time while attending graduate school and later as full-time Head of Adult Services. She has grown in this job, offering assistance with technology to numerous patrons, patience in working with the varied workflows and technology that are a part of the job, and offering support and promotion of the Mystery Book Group, evening movies series, the Manchester 375th Committee, and numerous recreational, cultural and educational adult programs.
It has been close to 10 years since Rachael started at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library and we know that Marblehead patrons are going to be very lucky indeed. Her willingness to tackle the goals of the institution, such as our new website, has meant much work behind the scenes that has kept projects moving forward in some very challenging times.
We will miss her.
Beyond the Children's Room...
When you notice the beautifully landscaped Library Lawn, you will want to stop for a stroll and read Miss Rumphius by Barbara Cooney. With its message to "do something to make the world a more beautiful place," the library’s new “Storywalk” program does just that. The program was made possible by the Nina Adams Memorial Gift, Hooper Fund, and Friends of the Library.
Gus Is Back! Read with Gus, a Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog
Wednesday, June 15 @ 3:30, 3:45, 4:00 & 4:15PM (registration required)
Deb Kaneb and Gus the therapy dog are back and looking forward to reading with you. A Certified Reading Partner helps to build reading confidence by providing a safe, nonjudgmental space to practice, plus it's so much fun. Don't miss out, sign up early. Information and registration for 15-minute appointments are available on the library’s website.