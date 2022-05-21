Get Started On Your Summer Music Playlist!
Do you want to liven up your summer with some great music you can access from an app on your phone or directly on your computer? New and classic artists are available using the Library’s digital downloading service Freegal where you can download five of your favorite songs per week and stream them for up to three hours. All you need is your library card numbers and PIN numbers to enjoy songs, music videos, and audiobooks from thousands of labels from around the world. To access Freegal, go to the Manchester library’s website or download the app for free on your mobile device.
Manchester Reads: Author Talk and Tea with Robin Clifford Wood
On Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. join Robin Clifford Wood for an in-person presentation on her memoir "The Field House: A Writer’s Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine" where she discusses her time spent in beautiful Maine island landscapes. The book describes the home that once belonged to Maine’s early-twentieth-century National Book Award-winning and Newbery Medal-winning children’s writer, poet and playwright Rachel Field. Register for this program online.
Memorial Day Closings
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30 in honor of Memorial Day. The library will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mystery Book Group
The Mystery Book Group will meet Friday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss “The Man Who Smiled” by Henning Mankell. New members are always welcome.
From the Teen Room
Knit Happens -- May 24 -- Open to anyone 10+
Do you knit? Or would you like to learn? Come join us for a little knitting circle at the library. What a nice way to let go of any concerns and just make something fuzzy. Next meetings May 10 and 24, 4-5 p.m. To sign up, email mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Beyond the Children's Room...
When you notice the beautifully landscaped Library Lawn, you will want to stop for a stroll and read “Miss Rumphius” by Barbara Cooney. With its message to "do something to make the world a more beautiful place,” I'm sure you will agree that our new STORYWALK® does just that. Thank you to our generous sponsors: Nina Adams Memorial Gift, Hooper Fund and Friends of the Library for their support of this permanent installation; we will enjoy wonderful stories year-round for years to come.
Virtual PJ Story Time Videos
It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. For ages 3+
New Story Time videos are posted every Thursday, but you can join the fun when the time is right for you! Video links will be posted on Manchester by the Sea Public Library Facebook page.
Songs and Stories for Little Ones is taking a little break and will return on June 22 at 10:30 a.m. on the Library Lawn.