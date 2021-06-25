Library Hours for Fourth of July
The library will be closed on Monday, July 5 in honor of Independence Day. The library will resume it regular hours on July 6 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Summer Weekend Schedule
The library will be closed on Saturdays starting after June 26.
Adult Summer Reading Online
Starting June 25 sign up on-line with Beanstack for adults 18+ can enjoy fun challenges and prize badges for reading, writing reviews and completing activities.
Beginner Mushroom Specimen Identification
Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. Join Gary Gilbert of the Boston Mycological Club and a board member of the North American Mycological Association to learn mushroom identification and how fungi function in the ecosystem. Using real mushroom and a visual presentation, he will describe the macroscopic terms and features used in all the field guides, followed by a brief tour of the major genera of mushrooms.
Lessons from a Committed Writer
Tuesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. join fiction author and audiobook narrator Elizabeth Splaine on the Manchester Library’s lawn for a talk and informative discussion on the writing process and how to learn more about the journey to becoming published.
Updated Browsing Hour
The library has updated the hours patrons my come into the building to enjoy library services.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursdays 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Saturdays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Access to a computer will still need an appointment.
We ask that patrons continue to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and social distance.
Outdoor Wi-Fi Access
As the days grow longer and warmer, stop by the Manchester Library and settle on the front lawn’s outdoor chairs or by the teak table and enjoy the library’s updated and extended Wi-Fi signal.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month, join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Summer Reading Program Launch
June 18 the YA Summer Reading program for kids entering grade 6-12.
Henna Afternoon
July 28 from 5-7 p.m. Mandy is back with Henna. Bring your friends and learn this ancient art of decorating the body with dyed designs.
Macrame Bracelet Workshop
Friday, July 2 from 4-5:30 p.m. for grades 6-12, learn how to knot your own very fine macrame bracelet with colorful cord and metal findings. We will have everything you need to make as many as you want. Call ahead and let us know you are coming so we can have the kits prepared.
Children’s Virtual Programs start Tuesday, January 19
The Circus Comes to Town
Friday, July 16 at 1 p.m. at the Masconomo Park Gazebo. Join Kevin O’Keefe’s One-Man Circus-in-a-Suitcase, where the entire circus emerges from his suitcase: tent, band, lights, the boisterous ringmaster Steve Fitzpatrick, the officious Mervin Merkle, the incredible Bumbilini Family, the Magician to the Stars Clyde Zerbini, and Keefer – an innocent trying to run away and join the circus. Certain to delight all ages, you won’t want to miss the show.
Dungeons and Dragons
Thursdays 1-3 p.m. for grades 6-9, throughout the summer for rousing adventures in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.
Story Walk
Saturday, June 26 take a Story Walk and stroll on the Library lawn and read Alice Gardner’s new picture book: Fourth of July, Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Fridays from July 2 – August 20 at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for a fun music and movement story time. Children birth to eight years old and their adult. Registration is required.