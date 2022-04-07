Library Closed for Patriot's Day
The Manchester Library will be closed Monday, April 18 for the Patriot’s Day Holiday.
Manchester Reads 2022
The Annual Manchester Reads is back and will be focusing on the state of Maine as this year’s theme. Come by the library and check out the wonderful books about Maine.
How many people does it take to change the outdoor lighting on a historic building?
Trustees, CPC, Friends of the Library, 375th Committee, town citizens with historic and aesthetic knowledge, plus a staff that won’t quit when the cause is a good one.
Lighthouses of New Hampshire and Southern Maine
Monday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. join the president and historian of the American Light Foundation’s Jeremy D’Entremont and his virtual presentation on “Lighthouses of New Hampshire and Southern Maine”. Jeremy will focus on the long and rich history of these coastal icons in New Hampshire and Maine, and share the fascinating stories of the lighthouse keepers and their families who lived there. To register go to the library’s website.
"State of Loons"
Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m., Nick Lund from the Maine Audubon Society will share an online presentation on the Common Loon. To register go to the library’s website.
The History of Black Communities in Maine
Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. join Maine History Society’s Neal Allen award winner Bob Greene for his online presentation of the Black history of Maine to explore and celebrate this often hidden side of Main’s history.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, April 12 from 5-6 p.m. the diversity book group will meet online via Zoom to discuss “The Big Sea: Autobiography of Langston Hughes” and “The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes”. The group will also meet on Tuesday, May 10 from 5-6 p.m. to discuss “The Souls of White Folk” by W.E.B. DuBois. Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk.
Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming this summer of 2022. Monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room. These Saturdays are April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 16. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and non-fiction and on special interest such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sport, games, crafts, decorating, architecture, science, foreign language, large print, travel, animals, nature, history, biography, reference, classics and poetry.
Tai Chi Classes
Wednesdays from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the Manchester Community Center.
Library Hours on Sundays
The last Sunday the Manchester Library will be open is April 10 from 1-4 p.m.
Library Closing Early
The Manchester Library will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 for the carpets to be cleaned.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
On the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Knit Happens
Every other Tuesday, starting March 29 from 4-5 p.m. Do you knit or would you like to learn? Are you 12-19 years old? Come join us for a little knitting and a little chatting around the cozy library fireplace.
Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. for middle and high schoolers. Go to the Rockport Library website to register.
The 9th Annual Peep Show Has Begun
Calling all ages, create a diorama of a scene from your favorite book or movie using these deliciously sweet, marshmallow Peeps as your main characters. Supplies are now available at the library while they last. Dioramas and entry forms need to be submitted between April 1-15. The public is then invited to view and cast their votes through April 29. A panel of library volunteers will judge and award prizes in three age groups: Youth – grade 5 and below, Teen -- grades 6-12, and Adult. Winners will be announced on May Day.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos are posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Facebook.
Stories and Songs for a Blue Planet
Friday, April 22 at 2 p.m. on the Library Lawn join Diane Edgecomb in this interactive story and song celebration of nature and the simple things we can do to help. In the event of inclement weather, we will meet at the Manchester Community Center where registration will be required.
Gus is Back!
Monday, April 25 at 3:30, 3:45, 4, and 4:15 pm., Deb Kaneb and Gus are back. For more information and to register please visit our website.
F.E.E.D. Book Group
Sunday, April 24 at 9 a.m. in Masconomo Park, families and children ages 4-8 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks. In the event of inclement weather, we will hold the book group in the library with registration required.
Stories and Songs for Little Ones in the Library with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Space is limited please register.