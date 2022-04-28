Manchester Reads 2022
The Annual Manchester Reads is back and will be focusing on the state of Maine as this year’s theme. Come by the library and check out the wonderful books about Maine.
Mindful Awareness for Stress Management
Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. we are partnering with the Rockport Library for an engaging and interactive presentation on mindful awareness for stress management. Mindful Educator Sally Palmer will discuss the process mindfulness and different strategies to use each day to manage stress, pain and promote calm and peace for well-being. To register go to the library website.
Hearthside Press Release
Tuesday, May 3 at 4 p.m. Join us at the round table or on Zoom to discuss “A Woman of No Importance: The untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win WWII” by Sonia Purnell.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, May 10 from 5-6 p.m. on Zoom to discuss “The Souls of White Folk” by W.E.B DuBois.
Copies of this title are available at the circulation desk.
Maine Quilts: 250 Years of Comfort and Community
Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. the Chief Curator of History and Decorative Arts at Maine’s largest history museum, the Maine State Museum, for a discussion on the rich history of quilting in Maine and America and how its popularity has surged in recent years as people return to traditional handcrafts. To register go to the library’s website.
Friends of the Library Annual Meeting
Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church. This event is open to the public for the chance to hear about the great work the friends of the library have done to support the Manchester Library throughout the year. This year’s guest speaker is William R. Cross who will discuss his soon-to-be-released book “Winslow Homer: American Passage”. Go to the library website to register.
Author Talk and Tea
Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m., join Robin Clifford Wood for an in-person presentation on her memoir “The Field House: A Writer’s Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine”.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
The Maine Event Family Book Chat
Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. “A Handful of Stars” by Cynthia Lord is geared toward kids ages 8-12. Copies are available in the Children’s Room.
Knit Happens Date and Age Change
May 3 and May 10 from 4-5 p.m. Now open to all ages, come join us for a little knitting circle at the library.
Fairy Gardens on the Library Lawn
Saturday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m. join Maine author and fairy-whisperer for a morning of learning and creating garden spaces for fairys and other magical friends. Children ages 4+ space is limited to 25.
Wilderness Survival Skills for Teens
Wednesday, May 4 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. join outdoorsman Josh Crowder for a couple of hours of shelter building, orienteering, and team-based problem solving. Space is limited and registration required.
Make a Hedgehog
Friday, May 13 from 4-5:30 in Essex. If you are age 11+, join Pop-Up Art School at the Essex Library for a Friday Crafternoon with needles, wool and tiny forest animals. Space is limited so registration is required.
Get A Jump on College Application Essays
Wednesday, May 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm., on Zoom. Join writing coach Maile Black for an introduction to the art of interpreting prompts and expressing your unique self in all the right ways. Space is limited and registration required.
Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. for middle and high schoolers. Go to the Rockport Library website to register.
Stories and Bunnies and Guinea Pigs
Saturday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. on the Library lawn join Alison Turpel, preschool teacher from MERSD Integrated Pre-School, for stories on the Library lawn. You can meet bunnies and cavies and learn about their care from members of The Great Scott 4H Bunny & Cavy Club. Please bring a blanket to stay dry and warm.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Facebook.
Stories and Songs for Little Ones in the Library with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes and simple stories. Space is limited please register.