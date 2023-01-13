Manchester Club

To the Manchester Club members who did not receive the email invitation, Happy New Year!  As we enter 2023 and the Club enters its 118th year, the next dinner meeting of the Club will be held on Thursday, January 19 at the Legion Hall.  Todd Crane and his kitchen crew will be serving up a dinner of Baked Stuffed Shrimp.  This is the Club’s annual Business Meeting where the Secretary and Treasurer’s annual reports are given, a new slate of officers and E-Board members are voted on and we’ll be welcoming new members to the club for the first time in a couple of years.  Cocktail hour starts at 6pm with dinner served promptly at 7pm.  To learn more about Manchester Club, please visit www.themanchesterclub.org.  Thank you!  The E-Board.

