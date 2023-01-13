To the Manchester Club members who did not receive the email invitation, Happy New Year! As we enter 2023 and the Club enters its 118th year, the next dinner meeting of the Club will be held on Thursday, January 19 at the Legion Hall. Todd Crane and his kitchen crew will be serving up a dinner of Baked Stuffed Shrimp. This is the Club’s annual Business Meeting where the Secretary and Treasurer’s annual reports are given, a new slate of officers and E-Board members are voted on and we’ll be welcoming new members to the club for the first time in a couple of years. Cocktail hour starts at 6pm with dinner served promptly at 7pm. To learn more about Manchester Club, please visit www.themanchesterclub.org. Thank you! The E-Board.
Manchester Club
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.