Manchester Club Ralph Fatello

 

US Marine and veteran Ralph Fatello (Courtesy photo)

The next meeting of the Manchester Club will be held on Thursday, March 16 at the Legion Hall.  Todd Crane and his kitchen crew will be serving up a Chicken Parmesan dinner and the guest speaker will be a Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran who served with the Grunts as a Squad Leader with the 9th Marines, Ralph Fatello, surfer/photographer/videographer/artist/musician/writer/blogger and consummate volunteer.  Ralph will talk about how surfing saved his life when he came home from the war and how he has used surfing to help the wounded veterans from the Wounded Warrior Project for the last 15 years with a program called HIT THE BEACH.  Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m., dinner served promptly at 7 p.m. and business/guest speaker at 8 p.m.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.