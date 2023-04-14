Greetings folks! For those members of the Manchester Club who don’t have email but read the Cricket each week, the next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20 at the Legion Hall. Beef kabobs are on the menu and Town Manager, Greg Federspiel will be guest speaker. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. If you have access to email, please let us know if you will be attending at therealmanchesterclub@gmail.com. Lastly, a friendly reminder to our membership that they should have received their annual letter containing a dues invoice and raffle tickets for next month’s scholarship raffle. Please submit back to the Club as soon as possible! Thank you! The Manchester Club E-Board.