The Manchester Club held its February meeting last Thursday at the Legion Hall.
Todd Crane and his kitchen crew served up a delicious dinner of a garden salad, steak tips served over rice pilaf with asparagus with Klondike bars for dessert. At the conclusion of dinner, Club President Bruce MacDonald called the meeting to order. Tom Kehoe was invited to lead the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence was held for the passing of President MacDonald’s uncle, 60-year member, Bob MacDonald. Club Secretary Craige McCoy provided his monthly update, Treasurer David Slade apprised the membership of the Club’s finances, and it was on to the evening’s guest speaker, Matt Plum, president of the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust. Plum gave a history of the MECT and its efforts to secure woodlands for eternal preservation in Manchester and Essex and provided an update on the latest happenings with the Trust including Manchester’s West Woods and the Shingle Hill proposal. It was most interesting to learn how much land the Trust has secured over its 60-year history for preservation. At the conclusion of the talk, the door prize of a gift certificate to Cala’s was drawn which was won by long-time member, John Marletta. An excellent evening was had by all.