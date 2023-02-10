For the members of Manchester Club who are still not receiving their email invitations, the next club dinner meeting will be held on Thursday, February 16 at the Legion Hall.  Todd Crane and his kitchen crew will be serving up a meal of steak tips and the guest speaker is Matt Plum, president of the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust.  As is the custom, cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner served at 7 p.m., and meeting/guest speaker at 8 p.m.  Mark your calendars for the Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament, we’ve secured a date of Monday, September 25 at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club – more details to come in the coming months.  Also, if you are a club member who is not receiving their email invitation, please report it on the club’s website (themanchesterclub.org) and look for the” Add or Update Your Email Address” prompt under the “Forms” tab. 

