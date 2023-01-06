The Manchester Club held its annual Christmas party last Thursday at the Legion Hall. Stan Koch and Johnny Herrick served up a delicious meal of a garden salad, Virgilio’s rolls, prime rib, mashed potatoes, and green beans, followed by a dessert of DQ ice cream bars. At the conclusion of dinner, Club President Eric Aldrich led the pledge of allegiance and held a moment of silence to honor the passings of 48-year club member and 30-year club treasurer Bill Scott and 23-year club member Bill Canty. While the evening certainly was festive, the mood was somber as Mr. Scott’s passing was sudden and his commitment to the club was unwavering. After the moment of silence, a motion was made to skip the business portion of the meeting, which was immediately seconded. Just as the motion passed, the familiar sound of sleigh bells began to ring throughout the hall, and Santa came strolling in, ho-ho-hoeing every step of the way. He wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season and drew the winners of the Club’s annual Christmas Cash Raffle. The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and it will be the annual business meeting where officers are installed for the 2023 year and new members are introduced to the club. Members can expect to receive an email invitation around the first of the year. Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to everyone from the E-Board!
Manchester Club: Annual Christmas Party
