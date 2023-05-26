Manchester BOH April Diaper Drive

In April, the Manchester Board of Health held a diaper drive and last week members of the Manchester Department of Health thanked residents who donated as they dropped the donations to Beverly Bootstraps, benefiting people in need in our local communities.
In all, 125 pounds, 62 packages of diapers and three packages of wipes, were donated.
This is a wonderful demonstration of the compassion and willingness of the community to work together and improve the lives of our children and families. The board gave a special thank you to Crosby’s Marketplace, Manchester Public Library, Manchester Police, and Manchester Town Hall who collaborated and provided support by hosting collection boxes, raising awareness of the unmet need for diapers in Manchester and throughout Massachusetts.
