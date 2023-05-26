Manchester BOH April Diaper Drive

Manchester’s public health nurse, Pamela Crehan, posed last week at Beverly Bootstraps as part of the town’s Dept. of Health’s donation of diapers and baby wipes.  (Courtesy photo)

In April, the Manchester Board of Health held a diaper drive and last week members of the Manchester Department of Health thanked residents who donated as they dropped the donations to Beverly Bootstraps, benefiting people in need in our local communities.

In all, 125 pounds, 62 packages of diapers and three packages of wipes, were donated. 

