Town Hall will reopen on Monday, May 10 to the public. Visitors will be required to enter through the front door and exit the lower side door. Masks and social distancing are required.
Manchester Downtown Businesses: Thanks to the Local Rapid Recovery Grant, new resources are available to help the Manchester business community rebound from the pandemic. Please visit the Business page on the Town website for information on upcoming meetings and webinars.
Police Chief Office Hours: Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours on Thursday, May 13 from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. at Seaside One. He invites all residents to stop by and say hello.
Town Election: The Manchester Local Election will take place on Tuesday, May 18 from 7.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School. A sample ballot can be found on the Town website.
2021 Beach Stickers: 2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Fire Department Fees: Effective May 1, the Manchester Fire Department issued updated fees for services and permits requested from the fire department. Please see the Town website for a complete list.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
