One of the largest collections of original plein air oil paintings of Rocky Neck ever exhibited can be seen now through June 1 at Stephen LaPierre’s Open Studio at 75 Rocky Neck Ave in Gloucester.
LaPierre, a year-round resident of the historic Rocky Neck Art Colony for the past six years, is exhibiting more than 100 of his original oil paintings of the Neck’s architecture and harbor views. Many of LaPierre’s pieces allow us to see the changing landscape of this unique piece of land that has attracted leading oil painters from John Sloan and Edward Hopper to Emile and Robert Gruppe, since the mid 1800’s.