The Essex National Heritage Commission—the non-profit involved in preserving and enhancing area historic, natural, and cultural places—announce the winners of its annual Essex Heritage Photo Contest and the winners are both talented and in our backyard. Photographers were encouraged to capture the living landscapes, unique places, and interesting people of Essex County. All photographs were taken within the Essex National Heritage Area and fell into the categories of “Downtown”, “New Encounters”, “Splash of Color.” There was also a “Youth” category for young photographers ages 5-17.
Winning photographs were taken in familiar areas, from Lawrence to Lynn and everywhere in between.