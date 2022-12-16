The Monarch butterfly has recently been classified as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, a leading authority on global biodiversity.  Late this summer, I developed a plan to help set the Monarch butterflies and other pollinator species on a firmer footing again with my Eagle Service Project.  My name is Giuseppe Tra, and I am a Manchester-Essex Regional High School senior.  Along with scouts from my local Scouts BSA Troop 3, some teammates from the high school soccer team and some other friends and family members, I set out to build a “Monarch meadow” in order to create more habitat for pollinating insects in the Manchester area.  It is a widely held consensus that the best thing the public can do to help Monarchs is to preserve and create appropriate habitat with native species, especially milkweed, which are necessary for the Monarch’s caterpillar stage of life. 

The first phase of the project involved research and planning.  I consulted with Katie Banks Hone on what kind of wildflower species to plant and where and how to plant.  Katie has a lot of expertise in recreating native habitats for pollinators.  Readers can find more information on her website http://themonarchgardener.com or visit her at her native plant farm stand in Hamilton.  I next met with Manchester's Conservation Administrator, Chris Bertoni, who offered enthusiastic support for the project and directed me to Cheryl Marshall, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.  Cheryl worked diligently to help me select an appropriate site next to the pickleball courts on Summer Street.