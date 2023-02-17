Arts Kasabian

Art by local artist Anna Kasabian.

Tides Off Crow Island, the hand-formed sculpture of Manchester-based artist Anna Kasabian has been juried into the National Association of Women Artists on-line exhibit, "Winter Small Works" running now through February 28.  

Anna’s work has works installed in luxury hotels across the country and has collectors that span the globe.  All of her work is focused on nature and much it is sea themed. 

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.