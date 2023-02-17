Tides Off Crow Island, the hand-formed sculpture of Manchester-based artist Anna Kasabian has been juried into the National Association of Women Artists on-line exhibit, "Winter Small Works" running now through February 28.
Anna’s work has works installed in luxury hotels across the country and has collectors that span the globe. All of her work is focused on nature and much it is sea themed.
"My inspiration comes from living in this magnificently beautiful place.... ," Anna says.
Anna Kasabian is a freelance writer, journalist and the author of 14 books— 11 on interior design and architecture, and three cookbooks. As a porcelain artist, Kasabian’s sculptures are inspired by the forms and motion of flowers, sea plants and ocean waves which are on Cape Ann, “where the earth and ocean meet in spectacular forms.”
