An exhibit featuring original works of local artist Allie Nicastro will be showing at BankGloucester’s Main Street lobby in Gloucester this week through April 17.  A show opening will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m.- 12 noon, giving the community the opportunity to meet Nicastro, ask questions, and enjoy some light refreshments while taking in the artist’s work.

Allie Nicastro is a budding new artist from Gloucester and a senior at Gloucester High School.  Nicastro is currently working to complete a five-by-twelve-foot wall mural that will be completed before the end of the school year.  She plans to attend Massachusetts College of Art in the fall.

