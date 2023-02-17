An exhibit featuring original works of local artist Allie Nicastro will be showing at BankGloucester’s Main Street lobby in Gloucester this week through April 17. A show opening will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m.- 12 noon, giving the community the opportunity to meet Nicastro, ask questions, and enjoy some light refreshments while taking in the artist’s work.
Allie Nicastro is a budding new artist from Gloucester and a senior at Gloucester High School. Nicastro is currently working to complete a five-by-twelve-foot wall mural that will be completed before the end of the school year. She plans to attend Massachusetts College of Art in the fall.
Allie works with the Gloucester Education Foundation as a student advisor. She is an active member of the City-Wide Art Festival Committee, and has been inducted into both the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society.
Throughout her life, Allie has demonstrated a passion for the arts. Her work often manifests from her own life experiences growing up in Gloucester, often incorporating local beaches and familiar landmarks. Other pieces exhibit a more surreal theme, invoking dream-like emotions that inspire deep introspection.
"My artwork is not limited to one style, medium, or subject. Instead, the common piece of all my artwork shares is me, showing a different perspective of an aspect of my life. Every work I produce shows an element of the way I view the world.... by adding emotion to every brush stroke, my artwork has a common theme of my experiences."
