Through the end of May at Santander bank in downtown Manchester, local artist Mike Storella will be showing a series of nine works, entitled “Visions of Essex.” The paintings have all been done in Plein Air style, a style of painting in which artists work out of their studio and into nature to paint what they see and how they feel, in the moment.
Storella is an accomplished painter, a founder of former Central Street gallery in Essex and co-founder of Cape Ann Plein Air, one of the largest “en plein air” competitions in the US that takes place each year in October.