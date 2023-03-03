Kate Bappe

The essence of community service.

Along with the necessary 110 academic credits, passing MCAS grades, and attending the school for at least one full semester, students at MERHS must complete 40 hours of community service in order to graduate.

This “requirement” to help the community has been eased for students who experienced high school during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Phileine de Widt is a junior at MERHS. She is Co-Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper The Independent and President of the junior class. She is originally from the Netherlands but moved to Manchester at the age of four. Phileine will be contributing to the Cricket regularly about goings on at the high school from the perspective of a student. We are looking forward to seeing more from her in the coming months.