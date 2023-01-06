Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus is pleased to sponsor the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship to be held Sunday, January 22, 2023. The Council first held this fun event 45 years ago in December 1977.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 1:31 pm
The competition will be held in the gym at Manchester Memorial Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all boys and girls who are residents of Manchester and Essex and / or students of MERSD, ages 9-14 years old. (as of 01/01/2023).
Free Throw event, time slots by age will be approximately:
10:00 - 11:20 a.m. for 9 - 10 years
11:30 - 12:40 p.m. for 11 - 12 years
12:50 – 2 p.m. for 13 - 14 years
Pre-registration is encouraged by completing the Entry Form https://tinyurl.com/2gkup6z3in advance and can be emailed to Fred Newton or David Slade.
Plaques for boys and girls will be awarded to winners in each age group. The winners will then be eligible to compete in District or Regional Championship to be held in the coming months.
Walk-in registration is also available starting at 9:30 a.m. in the gym. Parents are required to sign their child’s application for consent and age verification. There is NO FEE to participate.
For more information, please contact Fred Newton or David Slade.
Fred Newton Email: Fred@sovereignra.com Phone: 508.725.7017
David Slade Email: Davidwslade99@gmail.com Phone: 978.767.0297
