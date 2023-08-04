K_of_C_Open_Door.jpg

Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Manchester-by-the-Sea issues a friendly reminder that the food drive it began in 2018 to benefit The Open Door Food Pantry of Gloucester and Ipswich continues and has intensified.  The need for nutritious food is always present, but the need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before.

Fred Johnson, the Council’s liaison to the Open Door Food Pantry observed, “Food insecurity is as present in the summer as in the winter.  Record high inflation is straining food budgets and pointing families to The Open Door’s welcome.”

