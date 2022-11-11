As a complete surprise, Longevity Bench #23 was presented to Joan Snow by her five children, their families and many friends in front of the new Pickleball courts at Sweeny Park. Dedicated to her and her late husband, Jim Snow, longtime residents of Manchester and avid tennis players who supported the use of local tennis courts for many years.
“I want to thank you for bringing this bench to this spot”, exclaimed an unidentified young woman leaving the courts as she approached Joan and the gathering. “I know I will use it often.”