Starting tonight, Manchester Summerstage’s production of School of Rock at the Manchester Middle High School Auditorium.  After visiting final rehearsals earlier this week, this show looks to be spectacular.  School of Rock brings great music and a whole lot of fun.  Starring Josh Cohen as Dewey Finn (here, with the guitar) and featuring a great cast the show runs thru Sunday at the ME Middle High School Auditorium.  Tickets still on sale for the show, which runs thru Sunday.

