Anna Hardy instructs workshop attendees in an ancient textile design technique in which leaves and flowers are hammered onto fabric (Photo Erika Brown)

The invitation came via email for last Thursday in Essex.  It was a Hammer & Sip event at Anna Hardy’s lovely interior design showroom and shop on Eastern Avenue. 

Hammer and sip?  Hmm, well, my first thought went to the recent trend of bars that offer ax throwing.  (Yes, that’s actually a thing). 

Hardy had placed flowers and leafy plants along the worktable. For this project, it's best to avoid pulpy or thick-stalked plants or flowers.
