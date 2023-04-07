First, a thank you to all residents who attended the Annual Town Meeting and the many staff and volunteers who contributed to a successful meeting.  The meeting went smoothly from checking people in to voting on the 20 articles.  There were good discussions on many of the articles, various amendments debated and voted on, and a few light-hearted moments as well.  The “Soundwaves” were a great addition as people made their way in. I am grateful for the community coming together to conduct the important business of the Town. 

A good portion of the evening was spent on capital projects of various types.  To be sure, the need for strong capital planning and boosting our funding for capital projects has been a major focus in recent years.  The amount of funding devoted to infrastructure needs has grown significantly over in the past 8 years through a combination of gradually increasing the amount of taxation being placed into capital, redirecting old debt payments to pay cash for projects and building up, then using town reserves.

