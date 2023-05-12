Election Day: First up is a reminder about the Town Elections next Tuesday, May 16. Voting takes place at the Memorial School from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.  An absentee ballot can be filled out at Town Hall up until noon on Monday, May 15.  A sample ballot can be found on the Town’s website – see the Town Meetings and Elections page.  In addition to the various elected offices on the ballot – Select Board, Planning Board, Library Trustee, School Committee, Housing Authority and Moderator -- there is one ballot question that asks voters to affirm the vote from the Annual Town Meeting to pay the Town’s share of replacing the artificial turf at Hyland and Coach Fields through a debt exclusion.  Hyland Field is maintained 100 percent by the ME Regional School District.  The cost of Coach Field is split evenly between the District and Manchester.  Voters approved the Town’s share of Coach Field using mostly Park and Recreation program fees to cover the cost.  The work is slated for this coming summer into early fall though the budget issues facing the District  may alter the timing.

CAO Newsletter Error:  Related to the up-coming elections, incorrect information was contained in the Council on Aging May Newsletter.  The newsletter, privately funded by the Friends of the COA and advertisers, had a layout/editing error made by Town staff which resulted in incorrectly noting a letter as being from the Planning Board.  The letter was not from the Planning Board but rather from a Planning Board member running for re-election.  This member has since agreed to pay the Friends of the COA.  The letter also stated incorrectly that two Planning Board members are running for re-election – only one is with an appointed member filling a vacancy seeking election for the first time.  Neither the COA nor the Planning Board endorses candidates for election.  The COA Director and I take responsibility for the error and apologize for any confusion.  Going forward no campaign letters or advertising will be allowed in official Town publications.  A report has been filed with the MA Office of Campaign and Political Financing about this error.  

