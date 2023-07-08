WATER USAGE GRAPHIC MBTS.png

It continues to be a busy time for various boards, committees, and Town Departments.  No summer lull for the work that needs to get done!  Three impactful reports will be ready for public distribution in the coming weeks and will require decisions to be made on the next steps.

The Water Resources Task Force has been hard at work for the past 18 months examining our water system and putting together a set of recommendations to help ensure the Town has a robust and high-quality water system in place for decades to come.  The Task Force has assembled an impressive amount of information concerning our water system and the challenges we will face going forward.  The gathered background information alone makes for a worthwhile effort but the group of citizen volunteers with assistance from staff also put forth 11 recommendations for action steps to take in the coming years to protect our drinking water.

Follow the Town of MBTS on FacebookInstagram and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.