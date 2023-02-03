Hope Watt-Bucci

Manchester resident, Hope Watt Bucci (center) was honored last month by her alma matter, Salem State University.  At left is Shawn Newton, associate vice president and dean of students.  At right is John D. Keenan, president of Salem State University.

Members of the Salem State community and Salem Public Schools students were honored at the Salem State University’s 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. convocation on January 23, 2023.

Five individuals received the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. leadership awards for their contributions to freedom, justice and equity.  As part of this, Dr. Hope Watt-Bucci '96G, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, was named the alumni award recipient.  Dr. Watt-Bucci is the founder and president of North Shore Pride and is dedicated to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.

