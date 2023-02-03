Members of the Salem State community and Salem Public Schools students were honored at the Salem State University’s 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. convocation on January 23, 2023.
Five individuals received the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. leadership awards for their contributions to freedom, justice and equity. As part of this, Dr. Hope Watt-Bucci '96G, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, was named the alumni award recipient. Dr. Watt-Bucci is the founder and president of North Shore Pride and is dedicated to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Under her leadership, North Shore Pride holds events throughout the year that raise awareness and raise funds to support partner organizations and LGBTQIA+ services. Some of these events include the North Shore Pride Parade and Festival, Drag Show fundraising events, Community Forum programs, Interfaith services, and more.
The recipients were recognized at the ceremony prior to the event’s keynote address by activist, educator and author Dr. Mary Frances Berry.
