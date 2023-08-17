MERSD_empty bowls.jpg

Some of the bowls created by students for the Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting My Brother's Kitchen. 

A creative fundraiser on August 18 brought together students from Manchester Essex High School to create and ceramic bowls to donate as part of the Empty Bowls fundraiser for My Brother’s Table.

About 35 students from two ceramics classes at the high school participated in the project, crafting handmade bowls for an August 18 fundraiser at the Lynn Museum. 

MERSD_Empty Bowl 2023

From left, students Jessie Philpott and Hailey Rogers craft bowls for the Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting My Brother's Table. (Courtesy MERSD)
Empty Bow_working workshop

