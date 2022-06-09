The Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2022 gathered Friday for a graduation ceremony to remember. The weather was perfect for the hundreds of friends and family in attendance.
This year’s class was one of the largest in the school’s history—126!—and it was bittersweet to see them proudly walk the across the stage as high school’s Guidance Dept.
Chair Beverly Low read their names, with District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and ME High School Principal Patricia Puglisi greeting each graduate, and handing them that diploma they’ve worked so hard for. Class President Lukas Shan offered the Valedictory speech (based on his personal interviews of every single one of his classmates).
MERSD Class of 2022 Graduation
At the MERHS 2022 Graduation, mortarboards soar into the sky after tassels are turned signifying that these 126 students were high schoolers no more. A crowd of parents, siblings, friends and well-wishers were there to welcome them to a promising future. (Photos: Paul Clark)
The Salutatorian speech was given by Samantha Rosen, and the Commencement Address, traditionally given by a teacher selected by vote of the graduating class, was presented by Barrett Alston of the Social Studies Department. The official graduation ceremony marked the end of their high school career and the beginning of their next chapter.
We wish them the very best. Off to summer! (Photos Paul Clark)