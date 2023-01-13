Massachusetts General Laws require that cities and towns conduct an annual census of their residents as of January 1 of each year. The information gathered from these forms is critical for all municipalities. The annual town census helps to assure that the municipality receives all its federal and state aid packages and allows the town to keep accurate historical data and compile the street index. Census information does not register anyone to vote, but failure to answer the census may result in a voter’s name being removed from the active voter’s list.