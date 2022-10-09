Last week the Manchester Essex Rotary Club celebrated 20 years at a dinner held at the American Legion Hall in Manchester. Jack Costello, this year’s president, wrote in:
“The 20th Anniversary Dinner was a huge success. Current members had the chance to meet past members and hear the accounts of how the club pulled through time and again raising funds for the local community and projects offshore. There was quite a bit of comedic content from the speakers including past president Chris Costello, Master of Ceremonies Don MacQuarrie, past presidents Chet and Debbie Marcus, Sarah Willwerth-Dyer and last but certainly not least past president Paul Sullivan who regaled us with what the breakfast meetings and auction were like back in the day. State Senator Bruce Tarr, Former State Representative Brad Hill and club members Dot Sieradski, Michael Grey and Marcia Hubbard all received Paul Harris Awards. Bruce and Brad gave heartfelt speeches about what the club has done for the community over their 20 years of involvement - even before the club took over the Red White and Blue Breakfast they were serving when it was hosted by the Lions! Pictured above from left to right are Michael, Dot, club president Jack Costello, Marcia, Brad and Bruce. Special thanks to Jennifer Doane, Don MacQuarrie, Christopher Shea, David Ray, Joanne Donnelly, Sarah Willwerth-Dyer, Judy Laspesa, Deborah Marcus and Stacey Scott who put the event together. This was the best event ever to witness the community effort that has drawn together the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club for 20 years, bravo to all!”